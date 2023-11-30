Chaminade Eagles 71, Agoura Chargers 48

Senior Bryce Goldman and junior Jonas Thurman combined for 51 points to power Chaminade over Agoura in the opening game of the 37th Annual Bob Hawking Simi Valley Tip Off Classic, 71-48.

Agoura hung close until the third quarter when the Eagles pulled away for good.

The Chargers’ last lead was 12-10 after senior Peter Iba drove in past the midpoint of the first quarter for a score.

Junior Kamden Edwards later scored on a putback to give Chaminade (6-1) a 14-12 lead which they never relinquished.

Thurman followed with a three-pointer to extend the lead to 17-12 but for quite a while every time Chaminade tried to pull away Agoura (2-3) had an answer. The first quarter ended with Chaminade holding a slim 18-15 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Agoura closed in to within a point a couple of times at 18-17 and 20-19 but could never quite catch up.

Chaminade got hot from behind the arc, as Thurman hit another three to make it 23-19, junior Koby Nichols hit one later to make it 26-21, and Goldman added one to make it 29-21.

But at the 3:15 mark Agoura senior DJ Jacob made a beautiful feed to senior Jake Chodorow for a layup and it was 29-23.



