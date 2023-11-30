Simi Valley Tip Off Classic: Chaminade tops Agoura in the opener
Chaminade Eagles 71, Agoura Chargers 48
Senior Bryce Goldman and junior Jonas Thurman combined for 51 points to power Chaminade over Agoura in the opening game of the 37th Annual Bob Hawking Simi Valley Tip Off Classic, 71-48.
Agoura hung close until the third quarter when the Eagles pulled away for good.
The Chargers’ last lead was 12-10 after senior Peter Iba drove in past the midpoint of the first quarter for a score.
Junior Kamden Edwards later scored on a putback to give Chaminade (6-1) a 14-12 lead which they never relinquished.
Thurman followed with a three-pointer to extend the lead to 17-12 but for quite a while every time Chaminade tried to pull away Agoura (2-3) had an answer. The first quarter ended with Chaminade holding a slim 18-15 lead.
Early in the second quarter, Agoura closed in to within a point a couple of times at 18-17 and 20-19 but could never quite catch up.
Chaminade got hot from behind the arc, as Thurman hit another three to make it 23-19, junior Koby Nichols hit one later to make it 26-21, and Goldman added one to make it 29-21.
But at the 3:15 mark Agoura senior DJ Jacob made a beautiful feed to senior Jake Chodorow for a layup and it was 29-23.
Goldman finished off a fastbreak with a slam dunk at the 2:00 mark to make it 32-23 for the Eagles’ biggest lead to that point. Iba answered with a three to make it 32-26 and Agoura had been able to keep its deficit under double digits.
That changed when Thurman hit his 4th trey of the first half at the buzzer to put Chaminade on top 37-26 at the break.
But junior Ethan Klopp opened the scoring in the third quarter with a three-pointer for Agoura and they trailed by single digits again, 37-29.
The teams battled pretty evenly the rest of the quarter. A three-pointer by Agoura’s Jacob with 25 seconds left made it a 52-41 score.
Then a three at the buzzer by Nichols made it 55-41 and Chaminade was in control the rest of the way.
The Jacob three started what became a 13-0 run for Chaminade and they led 65-41. Senior Evan Romano ended the run with a three-pointer but the damage was done.
Chaminade had its largest lead of the game at 69-44 after a putback by Thurman at the 3:00 mark and the Eagles went on to win by a final score of 71-48.
Goldman had a game high 28 points for Chaminade, while Thurman added 23 so the two outscored Agoura by themselves (51-48). Nichols chipped in with 9 points, all on three-pointers.
For Agoura it was Klopp leading the way with 16 points and he was aided by Jacob with 8 and Iba with 7 points. The Chargers had 10 players in the scoring column.
The Classic runs through Saturday, December 2 at Simi Valley high school. Other schools competing are Westlake, Clovis West, Oaks Christian, Ventura, and Oak Park.
Individual Scoring:
Agoura (48):
0-Evan Romano 3
1-Ethan Klopp 16
2-Mathis Simonet 2
5-Ahmad Razaqi 2
11-Peter Iba 7 (team highs 4 assists, 4 rebs)
13-DJ Jacob 8
14-Brett Dato 2
21-Jake Chodorow 4
23-Elai Segev 2
34-Tyler Lloyd 2
Three-pointers made: Klopp 4, Jacob 2, Romano, Iba
Chaminade (71):
0-Jonas Thurman 23
3-Koby Nichols 9
4-Amir Johnson 4
11-Chris Cordero 3
13-Bryce Goldman 28
21-Matthew Browner 2
22-Kamden Edwards 2
Three-pointers made: Thurman 4, Nichols 3, Goldman 2, Cordero
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|
Agoura
|
15
|
11
|
15
|
7
|
48
|
Chaminade
|
18
|
19
|
18
|
16
|
71