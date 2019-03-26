Some standout visits for DB/LB Kourt Williams
Top defensive back/linebacker Kourt Williams joined a bunch of Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco teammates on trips to Penn State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State last weekend.Next up for Will...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news