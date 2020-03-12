State Basketball Canceled

At 9:10 a.m. Thursday morning the CIF officially canceled the CIF State Basketball Games. The event held at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento will be not happen according to a release by CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.

The decision cancels the Northern California Open Division regional final between Sheldon and Bishop O’Dowd scheduled for Thursday night at Consumes River College in Elk Grove and the 12 totals games between two days at Golden 1 Center. Six games boys and girls games between Open Division were scheduled to happen at the Sacramento arena.

The notice also cancels Thursday’s girls game between Laytonville and Forest Lake Christian in the NorCal Division VI final. The boys game in which Ripon Christian defeated Weed was played on Tuesday. There isn’t a state championship for Division VI.

The announcement comes after Wednesday’s news of the NBA canceling its season and the decision to hold the NCAA Tournament without fans. The NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night was canceled just before tip. Golden 1 Center is the home of the Kings and a host of the regionals for the NCAA Tournament next weekend.

The following is a quote from the release linked below.

“We strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else”.

https://www.cifstate.org/news/state_basketball_3.12.20

Below is a list of regional champions from the north and south in their respective divisions, with the Nor Cal Open Division champion not crowned:

Boys - Southern California

Open Division: Sierra Canyon

Division I: Ribet Academy

Division II: St. Francis

Division III: Arroyo Grande

Division IV: Bakersfield Christian

Division V: Eastside





Northern California



Division I: Campolindo

Division II: Weston Ranch

Division III: St. Mary’s

Division IV: Brookside Christian

Division V: San Domenico





Girls - Southern California

Open Division: La Jolla Country Day

Division I: Rosary Academy

Division II: Palisades

Division III: Paloma

Division IV: Lancaster

Division V: East Bakersfield





Northern California



Open Division: Archbishop Mitty

Division I: Bishop O’Dowd

Division II: Oakland Tech

Division III: St. Mary’s

Division IV: Sierra Pacific

Division V: Branson