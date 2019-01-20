State Preview Classic: Camarillo comeback stings Mater Dei
Camarillo Scorpions 75, Mater Dei Monarchs 71Mater Dei lost its second game within 24 hours when they blew an 18-point third quarter lead against Camarillo and lost by a score of 76-71. Camarillo p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news