Sting Factor: Kodi Greene flips to Washington

USC is set to close out the spring on a high note, hosting many blue-chippers to town for the inaugural Trojan Olympics.
Adam Gorney breaks down the latest on all the top uncommitted QBs. Three are Luke Fahey, Brady Smigiel, and Ryder Lyons.
We look at four recruits that may be impacted by recent portal additions in the Big Ten. Two play for CA high schools.
Michigan is very much back in the picture for Brady after his weekend trip to Ann Arbor, which he and his family loved.
An “awesome” experience Friday night at UCLA for local running back Jaxsen Stokes was capped by an offer.
