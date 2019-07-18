*****

Bryan Bresee (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: Bresee has been committed to Clemson since April 23. Overview: Already a five-star who’s ranked fourth in the 2020 class, Bresee is extremely versatile across the defensive line as he’s shown the ability to dominate at end and tackle this offseason. He has special athletic ability, he’s really powerful and fast inside and the Clemson commit plays with high-level passion every time he’s on the field. Whether he’s playing defensive end or defensive tackle, Bresee is playing a premium position and he was unstoppable in recent months. Farrell’s take: Defensive linemen have been No 1 a few times over the years and Bresee has proven to be a special one. His versatility is off the charts and he dominates on the field. Could he join Rashan Gary as the only defensive tackles to be No. 1 in Rivals history? He didn’t hurt his chances this summer.

Justin Flowe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: Clemson and USC could have a slight edge for the five-star linebacker but Georgia, and Alabama are right there as well. Overview: For the second-straight summer, Flowe came to the Five-Star Challenge in Atlanta, worked his butt off and left as one of the best players at the event. What is so impressive about Flowe is he never dials it back on the field, he has such an edge about the way he plays the game it’s constant and it’s refreshing to see in a world where some kids like to sit on the sidelines halfway through an event. Rated second nationally at this point, Flowe is a hitting machine in games and it’s fun to watch him in camp settings because it almost pains him since he can’t be as physical as he wants with no pads on. Farrell’s take: Ernie Sims was the only linebacker to finish No 1 in the rankings in Rivals history and he wasn’t nearly as tall or long or filled out as Flowe at the same stage. Sims could have been a college running back as well so that helped him, but Flowe is arguably the hardest hitting kid at the position we’ve seen and is already No 2.

Arik Gilbert (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: Georgia is considered the frontrunner but Tennessee and Alabama are serious contenders in Gilbert’s recruitment. Overview: Gilbert is 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds but he’s so incredibly smooth in his route-running that he could legitimately be an outside receiver with no issues at all. The five-star who’s ranked No. 14 at all made a huge statement at the Five-Star Challenge before pulling up with a minor ankle injury that he’s not just a big target on short routes and to pick up first downs but that he can go deep and beat some of the best defensive backs nationally. It’s been a while - if ever - that we’ve seen someone of his size be so athletic and special all over the field. Farrell’s take: Gilbert is a special athlete which is why he’s at this level ahead of Darnell Washington, who is also an elite tight end prospect. Gilbert could be a dominant tight end or wide receiver or defensive end. Heck he could be a hybrid guy on defense if he wanted as well. The only athlete to finish No 1 was Derrick Williams. Could Gilbert be the second?

Kelee Ringo (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting: Georgia and Texas are considered the frontrunners for Ringo, but other programs could be involved as well. Overview: For the second-straight summer, Ringo won the Fastest on the Field competition at the Five-Star Challenge. He should have an excellent college career as a defensive back and then blow away NFL executives and coaches at the combine because his testing numbers should be off the charts. Ringo struggled a little during one-on-ones at the Five-Star Challenge, but in games, teams hardly even throw to his side because he’s a lockdown cornerback. In terms of special on-field talent and how well he will test, there aren’t many players like Ringo. Farrell’s take: Let’s be clear, Ringo is still raw in coverage. But when you’re talking about a kid who will test off the charts at the NFL Combine in a few years and likely be a top five or 10 pick, he’s the guy. He’s the best athlete in this class overall and he reminds me a bit of Jalen Ramsey, who was also an elite athlete and big corner who ended up as a great college player and high draft pick.

