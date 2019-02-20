Take Two returns with another offering tackling a relevant topic in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

D.J. Uiagalelei is the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 class, a phenomenal five-star quarterback who finished with 3,366 yards with 48 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his junior season. He also rushed for six scores.

The Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout has said Clemson and Oregon are two of his early front-runners, but he’s also mentioned LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and others in his recruitment.

Uiagalelei is planning another visit to Clemson this spring, and he will take his mother on the trip. That's always a sign that a prospect is really serious about a particular school.

Coach Dabo Swinney has made Uiagalelei a huge priority in the 2020 class. Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter has made him a top target and was at Bosco’s game against Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei this season.

The Tigers landed five-star Trevor Lawrence in the 2018 class, and he has already helped deliver a national championship. But he was a relatively local prospect who was always high on Clemson.

Do Swinney and his staff have the recruiting chops to land a commitment from not only another No. 1 overall recruit in Uiagalelei but also one from clear across the country?