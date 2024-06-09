“What stood out to me was the culture and connections the coaches have with their players. I saw that this weekend,” Edwards said. “The coaches are all super personal and care about the well-being of the players and what they’re going through. They have a lot of support for their players for health, academics and things like that.”

This weekend’s trip gave him a more thorough look at the Texas program, and Edwards said he enjoyed the interaction with the Texas coaches and players.

The Texas Longhorns hosted seven official visitors over the weekend, with four out-of-state prospects making their way to Austin. For El Dorado Hills (CA) Oak Ridge standout Kaleb Edwards , it was a return visit to the UT campus after the tight end was in town for the Orange-White game back in April.

Edwards will visit Auburn on Monday, he’ll see Alabama next weekend and Oregon on June 21. He previously took May official visits to Washington and UCLA. After completing his upcoming round of visits, he plans to get together with those close to him and try to come to a final decision.

“That’s the goal, maybe a week or two after all my visits, while it’s fresh and I have all the information,” Edwards said. “I’ll sit down with my family and decide.”

The 6-6, 225-pound Edwards doesn’t have a formal pecking order among the schools he’s considering but did say Texas made a strong enough impression that the Longhorns are squarely in the mix.

“It’s definitely one of my top schools,” Edwards said. “After this visit, they showed me how great of a place this was.”

The message from the Texas coaches on the official visit was how much they’d like to have Edwards be part of the UT program and how he’d be used in the offense. He was hosted by tight ends Spencer Shannon and Jordan Washington.

When it comes time to make a commitment, Edwards said a number of items will factor into his final decision.

“I think academics are definitely important for life after football. Definitely the connection I have with the coach because that’s who I’ll be spending my time with,” Edwards said. “The program itself, would I be happy there if I got hurt, would I be happy living there? Location is a little bit of a factor but it’s not that big of a factor for me.”