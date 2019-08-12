Texas Tech lands three-star forward Chibuzo Agbo
Texas Tech began its 2020 class with the commitment from one of the top breakthrough performers on the travel circuit this summer. Chibuzo Agbo, a 6-foot-7 forward, chose the Red Raiders following his official visit to campus last week.
Agbo discussed his decision with Rivals.com. “The work that they put in over there is crazy. I think it’s the definition of a winning culture,” he stated. “I also feel like their playing style suits me.”
Seeing the work that has led to the quick ascent of Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver to the NBA also played a part. “They are always working guys out,” he said. “Coaches are in the gym 24-7 to work with guys from all that I saw.
Agbo chose the Red Raiders over Arizona and Marquette in one of the more surprising summer decisions thus far. The prevailing thought was that he would take a visit to Arizona, at the very least, before coming to his college decision which reflects further the progressions that the Big 12 program has made in recent years where it can now defeat some of the nation’s best for targets outside of its region.
A member of the highly successful Compton Magic program, Agbo is a major win for the Red Raiders. The perfect small ball power forward for today’s style of ball, Agbo should find his name within the updated Rivals150 within the coming weeks thanks to his recent progressions and translatable skillset. He can consistently knock down shots to the perimeter, defend different positions and competes on each possession.
The first member of Texas Tech’s 2020 class, he is the likely replacement for grad-transfer Chris Clarke. The Red Raiders have continued to pursue such other highly touted prospects this summer in the mold of Micah Peavy, Hassan Diarra, and Mwani Wilkinson.