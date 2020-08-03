CaliforniaPreps - The King of 2023? Chris Lockett Says Jumpman over Bronny, Mikey, & DaJuan

Where does Christopher Lockett Jr. reside? New Orleans? Maybe that’s where he lives and breathes but he exists in the middle of Meek Mill’s rap song, Dreams and Nightmares. My guy C-Lockett, a fye 6-5 guard supreme, E-Woods, I’ve been tracking him since 5th grade, knowing his peoples and asking myself for years, “Will this young man grow to be the KING of the 2023 class of prospects?” Get to know C-Lockett, he’s a humble dude, chill, a devoted son, good older brother. He says he’s out to take the throne, he feels it’s fated because of his drive, work ethic, and natural talent. He wants to be the best, that’s easy to tell when talking to him. Ain’t you also been waiting to see who will rise to be number #1 freshman guard in all the land? Chris was born to play for times like these, to ball like this. He had to grind like that to earn them 20 D1 offers, be on team USA, to shine like this.



Chris Lockett Jr.

Why write about Chris? Why give him a platform to share his dreams and nightmares? Dude is real, not straight comedy. C gets what it means to be a real influencer: it’s not because if he scored 100 points in a prep game he’d sit next to a sign that says 100. He’s out to win, not just rack up points for the sake of points. Nah, Chris isn’t showing up on YouTube just to make appearances. Dude is 100 in trying to influence his own skill set. It’s not rankings for C, he’s out to influence the rim by attacking it and defending it vs. all who are fugazi. He’ll influence the outcome of games by dishing out assists, he’s out to influence the word humble by being true to it. Nationally, Chris might a lil be less famous than others that are straight comedy but me, E-Woods, I’ll always advocate for the lesser known, make the world learn their heart. I’m out to get the world to learn that C-Lockett has much heart and game. I have much respect for that. Chris has gotten the respect of analysts, evaluators, and is ranked as a top prospect in the top ten range by outlets. But he feels they’ve mainly just seen his highlights. If only they could come to see him more in person, the recruiting networks would rank him higher. I fell in love with Chris’s mentality after watching this internet interview, where the moderators remind him that Kobe Bryant had a hit list of competitors in high school to play, then crossed them off after their match ups. I asked Chris if he does too and he said mos def. Watch the episode, it tells a lot about him:

I think Chris is smart enough to realize it’s not where you get ranked in prep, it’s where you finish with your skill set and confidence. He dreams of being a pro, hopes to provide a good living for his family. Dude just grinds, he’s an original, good dude who takes great care of his younger siblings Jalia, Jalen, and Major. Tell us youngster, drop knowledge on us Chris about your philosophy in this game of life: “My mother Kelly, dad Chris Sr, and my grandmother Margaret are always telling me to stay humble, be a leader in life and set the example. “I try to remind other kids my age, ‘Bro, stop partying, get in your own game of life, make something out of yourself and make your family proud. Take school seriously.’ I promised my family I’d always keep this alpha dog mentality, that I’d put in the time for hoop and grades, do good works as a person. “I call upon the Lord to give me strength to beat any competitor in front of me, be they Bronny, Mikey Williams, DaJuan Wagner, or whoever they may be. There’s no smoke I’m afraid of, I just need to achieve my goal of ending up to be the best I can be. That goal includes being #1 in my class of 2023. “Me saying it out loud will help set me free. I love Kevin Durant’s game and I try to model myself after his versatility. That’s the style of game I’m trying to bring to our Houston Hoops AAU squad and our Newman High team. “I love our guys, we’re doing this together. I’m not taking the credit because it’s a team game. I want to show I’m a pass-first guard that can score when needed. “I’m also seeking out the names of those that think they are better than me, asking the Lord to give me strength to find enough game to check-off each signature on court, each player at a time, just kill anything in front of me!” #now you see



Top row, L to R: Jalia, Chris, Major. In front is Jalen.

Some question Chris Jr’s game, say he can be stopped and contained on court. Yeah right. C has a “real one” mentor for his Newman High squad, it’s coach Randy Livingston. Randy was the truth as a player out of Newman High, LSU and his years in the L. From talking to R-Livingston, it’s easy to see that he’s a great mentor for Chris. He’s always reminding Chris to be articulate, express himself well, find good balance in his life. What I also appreciate about R-Livingston is that he’s isn’t afraid of ANY smoke himself. I suggested that a match up between Newman and national powerhouse Sierra Canyon would be fun and Randy said, “I’d be with that. Our team took on a tough Bloom High team in Chicago where they had 5 D1 players and we did well. We take on all challenges put in front of us, humbly, and confidently.” Chris? Defenders can ponder on the matter of time they spent on trying to lockup his ish. But my dude has a rare form of tendinitis that makes him keep growing and growing. Dude is likely to end up being 6-7 his doctors project. Not surprisingly, he’s been getting treatment for his joints, it hurts growing that much in a short amount of time. I committed myself to helping C-Lockett Jr. when he comes to visit LA. It’ll be an honor to introduce him to trainers that will help him turn up, I’ll introduce him to Drew League coaches I know to help get him exposure, link C to underground open runs that are 10xs better than Drew comp, help him level up. Me, E-Woods. , I pride myself on being more than a writer or an evaluator. I help in education, where it puts me around 4 and 5 year-old on the daily. My secret sauce? Identifying prospects that love the game in prep with rare purity, the kind that a 5 year old has. Of course I root for and wish all kids well, but real ones to the game stay loving it like a 5 year old loves pie: that’s Chris!



Chris Lockett Jr.

Chris pushes out all the noise, but he makes noise on court. My guy reminds me of when I used to listen to Chuck D, Public Enemy when I was Chris’s age. Their song Bring The Noise has 160 beats per minute, it’s relentless. That’s Chris on court: relentless. In game no cuffs can be locked on Chris’s PG wrists. Can I be real? E-Woods, I’m a super OG, I’ve seen it all. I saw Dr J move from the ABA to the NBA in the 70s, that was exciting. I saw Magic and Bird enter the league, ignite all our imaginations. Point is, it takes a lot to get me really excited about something in basketball. I remember calling up my guy Mark Oliver back in the early 2000’s, and him telling me of a young man from Akron, OH coming to ball for his Oakland Soldiers. That was very exciting, fun and dope for me to ponder what could be this young man named LeBron’s future. He was about the same age C-Lockett is now. Chris is striving for his own greatness in the class of 23’. Mos def 100. When I was zooming with C-Lockett, I showed him some of my fav jerseys I wear, asked him to say what he thought of them. Like my Kawhi Leonard SDSU jersey. C says he’s tuff, then I showed a purple and gold jersey that said “The King” on the back above the number 23, Lakers on the front.



Chris said, “LeBron is a killer. To be the King I still have so much work left to do, still need to listen to so many people around me, and not act entitled.” I got to thinking about my The King 23 jersey. It works on many levels, it’s not just LeBron’s jersey, it could rep Christopher Lockett Jr’s future, his mission to be the King of 2023. How many young men from the class of 23’ are out to be the King? Many will strive, but only one will be chosen. Chris is that dude to me, an original, a kind and sweet person to the world, menacing killer on court. He talks of a show-and-prove mindset that he’s committed to the game. Its like M-Mill says: “See my dreams unfold, nightmares come true It was time to marry the game and I said, ‘Yeah, I do’" C doesn’t act pretentious. He’s about gettin' cream, never let those who create noise get in between. Chris? He only talks of what must be improved on, rarely feels satisfied of anything he’s done. Tell em about yourself Chris, “I need to work on my stamina, my post up game. I can’t even think of which college I might go to until I prove to myself what I need to become. “ESPN can call me top 10, top 100, top 1. Makes no sense, makes no difference. If I play my game right, the right school will come to me because I’m willing to go anywhere in the country to pursue this life. “I want to be a pro for all the right reasons. It’s not just fame, money, things you can put in your hand. It’s the rep that hangs above your head, I want all of that. I want people to remember I sacrificed everything to live up to high expectations.” #now you see, Chris is different Chris’s cousin Derrick Allen, who is also from New Orleans, was a star player for UCSB back in the day and went onto become San Jose St’s youngest head coach ever at age 29. Think Derrick gives Chris dope advice? The dopest advice.100. Here’s a crazy good story on DA https://www.ucsbgauchos.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/020300aaa.html What do I love most about Chris, Randy, and Derrick? They all want the smoke. Want it so much they could bath in a shower of smoke, 24/7, 52 weeks a year. Give them smoke, smoke, smoke in their dreams and nightmares.



Chris is that dude on a mission for the ages, to take on any rival and cross em off his list. You can ride and die eternal with someone who lives inside a Meek Mill song. Feel more lyrics: “Of what we started, lil' nig^^, but I'm lionhearted T hey love me when I was stuck and hated when I was departed.” I’ve only met a few players with C-Lockett’s mentality, his hunger powers it all. Hear double M lyrics come to reality in C-Lockett’s game: “They gon' remember me, I say remember me So much money have ya friends turn into enemies And with these beef I turn my enemies to memories.” Where is Chris? He’s training, taking care of his siblings, living in the middle of a dreams and nightmares song, he’s gon’, Woo.