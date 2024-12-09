Three 2025 Oregon State commits/signees who could outplay their ranking

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Last week, the Oregon State Beavers signed all but one member of their 2025 recruiting class (that lone non-signee will officially sign in February). With the early signing period now in the rearview window, BeaversEdge takes a look at three future Beavers who could outplay their ranking.

MORE: MBB 51st In Latest Net Rankings | Gevani McCoy Enters Portal | Offseason Movement Tracker | Beavers Set Program-Best Numbers In TX, NV | Beavers Make Top 5 For 2026 WR