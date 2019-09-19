Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s three point stance is here with some teams helping and hurting themselves in recruit with the start to their season, some college football players who don’t get the recognition they deserve and some recruiting odds and ends.

1. WHOSE START IS HELPING OR HURTING RECRUITING?

Don’t think that a good start or a rough start to the season can help or hurt recruiting? You’re wrong. Well, at least when it comes to my subjective thinking. After all, the best recruiting tool is winning and the best repellent is losing. These teams are helping and hurting themselves so far and it’s showing. These aren’t the blue bloods like Clemson and Alabama I’m talking about…. HELPING North Carolina – I can’t remember the last time North Carolina was involved or being mentioned by so many highly rated players not only in-state but up and down the East Coast as well as in spots around the country. Mack Brown is a great recruiter and two early wins will only help his efforts. Virginia – What? The Hoos have a bunch of two-stars in their class, but they also have three elite players from Louisiana and are starting to make some headway in state as they continue to win. I don’t expect them to recruit to the level they did under Al Groh or Mike London, but the new staff apparently doesn’t need to. They develop players so well. Iowa – The Hawkeyes rely on winning to draw attention from recruits because they don’t have a great home base for talent and compete in some very hard areas for recruits. Arizona State – Herm Edwards can’t coach college football. Herm Edwards is too far removed to recruit good players to Arizona State. Remember all these comments, some of them by me? Well with the Pac-12 wide open these days, Edwards is starting to see more interest from recruits and the fast start is only helping. Oklahoma State – The Cowboys will never out recruit Oklahoma and are in a tough spot with Texas, LSU, Texas A&M and the Sooners recruiting so well, but the Pokes continue to win and do a great job evaluating talent. The fast start will help even if they don’t finish with a top-25 class. HURTING Illinois – Lovie Smith is on the hot seat and the start has not been a good one for Illinois. Recruiting hasn’t been bad at all the last couple of years but if this season continues this way recruiting will take a hit. There are only eight commits in this class and a wait-and-see approach has begun it seems when it comes to recruits willing to jump on board. UCLA – The Bruins are an absolute disaster and even if they were recruiting the biggest names out west, it wouldn’t be going well. But oddly, Chip Kelly continues to recruit solid players but isn’t in the mix for the big boys and that won’t change with an 0-3 start. Tennessee – The Vols are still involved with some big names, but interest is falling off a bit when it comes to some of the top players (e.g. Rakim Jarrett and Arik Gilbert) after an awful start. The ship needs to be righted and quick.

2. UNDER-THE-RADAR STARS

3. RECRUITING ODDS AND ENDS

