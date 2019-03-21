Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s Three-Point Stance is here with a Pac-12 recruiting look, how college football free agency is upon us and what teams are known for certain positions.

It’s the start of spring (sort of) so it’s time to break down the 2020 recruiting so far in each conference. We continue with the Pac-12.

Biggest commitment: OT Myles Hinton, Stanford – Hinton could also be the Long Haul Commit, but he fits this category better because he’s clearly the biggest and best commitment in the Pac-12 so far.

Best Out Of State Grab: WR Chad Johnson Jr., Arizona State — For the Sun Devils to land the talented son of Ocho Cinco out of California shows how much of a factor they can be in the Golden State moving forward.

In-State Keep: QB Bryce Young, USC – Many thought that Young would go to Oklahoma and be the next Kyler Murray so for USC to hang onto him and have him be the heir apparent to JT Daniels is a major keep.

Positional Fit: QB Ethan Garbers, Washington – The Huskies have good quarterback depth based on recent recruiting, but I like the way Garbers fits into what they like to do on offense. He’s a quick decision-maker, smart and he picks things up quickly.

Top Class: Stanford – As usual, the Pac-12 isn’t boasting a ton of early offers so no one has a huge lead, but Stanford has the best class right now led by Hinton and wide receiver John Humphreys.

Underrated Class: Washington – How can a class with only two commitments be underrated? The most commitments for any team in the Pac-12 is three and I really like Garbers as stated above and think Gaard Memmelaar could be a terrific tackle.

Long Haul Commit: ATH Avantae Williams, Oregon – Williams is an exceptional talent and you can’t ask for a commitment further than from Florida to Oregon. Mario Cristobal and his Florida ties keep paying dividends for the Ducks.

Sleeper To Watch: QB Will Plummer, Arizona – Plummer isn’t the tallest quarterback in the world but he is thick and powerful and has a strong arm. He decided not to follow his brother Jack to Purdue and stayed home to play for Kevin Sumlin in an offense he can excel in.

Must Keep: LB Justin Flowe – I could easily put Sav’ell Smalls here as well but Flowe is slightly higher-ranked and a bit more rare as a linebacker prospect. He’s looking at schools from almost every conference so someone, USC probably, has to step up and keep him in conference.

Under Pressure: USC – You think Clay Helton is under a little pressure at USC? Recruiting was down last year to a level never seen before in Rivals.com history and the on field product is ugly. They had better finish in the top five in recruiting and win eight or nine games or he’s gone.

Getting Into The Groove: Oregon – Oregon’s recruiting last year was very impressive and they seem to be just getting started. Cristobal and his staff do a great job and his ties to the Southeast certainly help. If he keeps recruiting like this, he will play for a Pac-12 title sooner than later.