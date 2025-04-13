Three Predictions: Ryder Lyons, CB rankings, five-star WRs

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has three predictions on a finalist for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons , whether there will be a change atop the cornerback rankings and if there will be more five-star receivers coming in the 2026 class:

There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to the recruitment of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons which makes things even more interesting but there has been a lot of chatter about Ole Miss once again in his recruitment.

At one point, it looked like the Folsom, Calif., star quarterback was all but set for USC. But then four-star Jonas Williams flipped from Oregon to the Trojans. Still, Lyons visited USC after that pledge although that ship might have sailed.

Oregon remains a serious contender but everything seems on hold there until five-star Jared Curtis makes up his mind on whether he’s picking the Ducks or Georgia.

BYU is a real option because of Lyons’ faith and he likes the situation there and then Michigan and Ohio State are getting serious looks as he especially likes the idea of coming in, learning under Bryce Underwood and then competing for the starting job in Ann Arbor.

But Ole Miss has been sticking around very strongly as well. There has been some whispers that Lyons isn’t crazy about the location but his relationship with coach Lane Kiffin is strong, we’ve written often that Lyons is a Jaxson Dart clone but further advanced at the same stage and playing in that offense is a major draw.

It was a big sign that Lyons recently returned to Oxford with his mother as it seemed like the Rebels were slipping a little bit but now they’re very much back in it and will be a finalist in his recruitment.