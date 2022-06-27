Three-star DT Cameron Brandt recaps his Cal official visit
Three-star defensive tackle Cameron Brandt was already plenty familiar with the Cal campus, football program and Berkeley before returning this past weekend for his official visit.What he wanted mo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news