Top-rated USC commit Brandon Lockhart reflects on junior day experience

Georgia, Oregon and Arizona State are a few of the schools that have continued to make the Loyola High School star a priority in the 2026 class, and that is why it was important for the Trojans to get him on campus for their elite junior day event on Saturday.

Brandon Lockhart has been committed to USC for well over a year, but someone as talented as the elite cornerback is going to continue to have suitors pursue him until all paperwork is signed with the Trojans.

Lockhart made the short trek over the campus for Saturday's event giving him an opportunity to meet with some of his fellow 2026 commits plus interact with some of the other priority recruits for the Trojans in the current and upcoming classes.

The four-star cornerback was one of the biggest names on the visit list for USC, and he had the chance to make some connections with new members of the staff and continue building on some of the bonds he has already created with the program.

"It was great," he said. "They got some new staff members, so it's good to meet them, connect with them and get to know them on a more personal level. It was good. A lot of SoCal dudes who I already know who are looking at USC, so overall it was a great experience and I loved it.