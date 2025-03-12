Top three prospects in the 2018 Rivals250 are getting PAID

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Amon-Ra St. Brown were the top three prospects in the 2018 Rivals250 – all three regulars at Rivals Camp Series events – and they’re getting paid. Lawrence signed a five-year, $275-million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars in June and St. Brown inked a four-year, $120-million extension with the Detroit Lions in April. Fields signed this week with the New York Jets, as the former five-star quarterback agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract. That’s $435 million in new contracts for the top three players in 2018. Not bad. Below, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney shares memories and thoughts on each of those three players before they even headed off to college.

Trevor Lawrence (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Now that it’s been years since Lawrence was in high school, it was always very unlikely that we were ever going to move him off the top line. The five-star quarterback from Cartersville, Ga., was coming to Rivals events from such a young age. He never backed down from competition and even after being named the No. 1 prospect in the 2018 Rivals250, Lawrence kept coming to compete. Every time on the field, he was the best one. There were always rumors that Lawrence made a silent commitment to Georgia and then backed away from that once he went public with his Clemson pledge early in his high school career. We never got a straight answer on that but it was an interesting rumor for a long time throughout his recruitment. Through the years, our comp for Lawrence was Peyton Manning – a big pocket presence, big arm, super smart and someone who made everybody around him better. Lawrence is a better athlete but hasn’t had the highest level of winning yet with Jacksonville. Even after Lawrence was really good, but not great, at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio to close out his high school career, we never seriously considered moving him off that top line. His resume of work was way too impressive and his projection was too great to make any changes. I’m happy we didn’t since he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields

If Fields was in almost any other recruiting class other than 2018, the Kennesaw (Ga.) Harrison five-star quarterback would have probably been No. 1 overall. Other than Lawrence and Jadeveon Clowney, there might not have been any other recruiting classes where we were so locked in with the top spot so Fields would’ve had a chance against anybody. Throughout the recruiting cycle, there were definitely people close to Fields who were pushing the narrative that he was the best quarterback in the class. But we had seen Fields numerous times because he also attended Rivals Camps Series events since an early age and throughout his career, and we thought Fields was phenomenal, just not as good as Lawrence. In some ways, it must have been tough on Fields since he was so dynamic and such a great passer and playmaker to sort of live a little in Lawrence’s shadow not only nationally but also in-state as the two lived just 20 miles from each other. It was an incredibly rare circumstance but one that was so intriguing. Fields originally committed to Penn State but then backed off that pledge and picked Georgia in the middle of his senior season. He ended up in the Bulldogs’ class with James Cook and many others, making it the top-ranked class nationally. He only played one season at Georgia and was used in some curious ways – and too sparingly some would argue – before transferring to Ohio State. He shined in Columbus and was the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft. Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance were the QBs taken ahead of him.

Amon-Ra St. Brown