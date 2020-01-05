It is better to be feared than loved, if you cannot be both. - Niccolò Machiavelli Hanging out with Mark Jackson at Oaks Christian recently, watching his son Mike balling, it was fun. We were chopping it up about who’s gonna be that #1 NBA pick this year. I suggested this ACC point guard I know that is a monster. M-Jackson looks me dead in the eye and says, E-Woods qualify that: “What constitutes a MONSTER?” Dang, great question bro. I told Mark that a MONSTER to me is that unselfish player, so skilled they can make a teammate a monster where needed, skilled enough to win where needed, not for just a game, but for a season, by any means necessary. That got me thinking, how do we qualify truth, what is passion? I’ve been writing since 2003, focused most my career highlighting boys hoops. Sometimes I’d pick out a mid major college guy who I predicted would an NBA lotto, just trying to be an oracle, lol. My passion now? The last 2 years it’s all been 90% female, female, female coverage. Right now I’m striving to be an absolute expert in 8th grade girls AAU, especially from SoCal. The ultimate compliment I can give a baller is to think so much of them that I want to compare their game and effort to my guy Pat Christopher and his game. I was blessed to met P when he was in 9th grade.



Pat Christopher

Lately, I’ve only been noticing girls that ball as hard as Pat did. He was a cold piece of work in prep, at Cal, and in the pros before being injured. I’m proud how he trained his lil brothers Caleb and Josh . J-Gup such a tuff player, he made front cover of SLAM as a high schooler. I talked to Pat’s sister Paris, who balled at St Mary’s and is a kindergarten teacher like I am. I told her, Imma dedicate my life to girls hoop, with an occasional shout out to a dude I come across with passion and respect such as Mater Dei’s Devin Askew, that the Kentucky commit. Why E-Woods? Girl’s are not smelling themselves like boys frequently are, acting conceited I mean. I was watching the super high profile Mamba 8th girls team play recently, with my childhood friend Lidia. She reminds me to speak truth to power. Man there were 10x’s bigger crowds to watch Kobe’s team than any other regular girls AAU squad ever has, are we surprised? Lidia felt physically crowded, a crush of humanity when watching Team Mamba. We both feeling like sardines, people were all fendin’ for a look. I must note that we both acknowledge that Kobe’s Mamba team is classy and plays hard. But is that enough to be considered a top 4 SoCal AAU elite girl squad? All these casual observers, they haven’t spent their lives as I have, as Lidia has, grindin’ a minimum of 3-4 hours a day after we finish our 9-5 jobs. We’re attempting to love and grow the game, we respect tip top evaluators such as Prentice Beverly, dude got skills. But 99.9% of casual fans are unquestionably fed a media narrative that Kobe’s team is the best AAU team, that can’t be beat. BIL’s main site vids seem to push that narrative to many folks. Back to me and Lidia and the tons of Kobe devotees standing next to Lidia and myself, just shouting and verbalizing that Kobe’s team must be the best girls AAU team of all time because their coach is the GOAT. Many tried to say how can Kobe’s team not be the best, they were on the front cover of SLAM. They been featured on countless stories and Ball is Life stories. https://www.slamonline.com/nba/kobe-bryant-cover-story/ Lidia is triggered and kind of starts to lose it because she a lil G and starts to try and engage people, drop knowledge to all those casual fans around us, reminding them that Kobe’s team usually loses by a 15 or 20 ball each time they play a truly elite team. I’m not saying a word, not my style to get into it in public. Then she turns to me, that same look in her eyes as Mark Jackson gave me and asked, “Do you like Kobe, do you think his team is the best Erik, are they even a top 4 girls AAU team in SoCal?” Told her “I love Kobe the player, 1/2 my closet is KB 8/24 gear, I even had artwork run in my past stories that was Kobe themed. Maybe MJ is my all time fav, but must admit KB was intense, used his death stare and footwork 100. But if I had to be objective, put on my talent eval hat to analyze his team like I did when I was writing for UNC and Arizona’s men hoops Rivals sites, evals must keep it real when giving ratings, data, rankings. I don’t think Team Mamba consistently constitutes a top 4 in their age group and gender bracket in comparison to the other elite level teams. Lidia went on to try and relate to people who were getting into it with her, tried to tell them that the Mamba squad is good, but after watching them for so long they haven’t added new talent to their squad over the years. Being a roster static team, Lidia says that they need to evolve a deeper roster to compete with elites. She asks me, “How many contacts and insiders do you use to double check the skill level for 8th grade girls Erik? “I tell her like 200 people I converse with on the regular. I hit up Power 5 D1 coaches to divine truth through aggregated consensus. Man, Lidia challenges me big-time, straight up tells me that if I’m really about this life, a life of writing the truth, I must speak on it and do a story that details who has the best 4 AAU SoCal programs that deserve to get shine. She says, “Will Bleacher Report get it right on 8th grade AAU girls topic, do they care? The women’s BIL Instagram tries, but the main Ball is Life website doesn’t cover any 8th grade girls. “If not you Erik, then who, if not now, then when? Prove you’re about it E-Woods, expose who you think is top 4, or be exposed as a boy not having the guts to follow his heart.”



Cal Sparks 8th grade team photo

She laid down a gauntlet for me to consider. I told her the public is not quite ready to hear the truth. She said, “You love girls 8th grade hoops AAU, right? You’re always saying the best court-side seat is in someone’s life. Didn’t you help G-Pruitt and N-Young with their SAT prep to be eligible for college? Don’t you help dozens of kids each year in SAT prep? That is cool Erik but the best thing about you is your mentality to be unafraid to just be real, be an advocate. The truth will set you free E-Woods, you gonna die standing up, or live on your knees? Don’t be afraid, even if it involves a high profile thing.” Lidia reminded me at the cross section of fame, money, and power, who else will stick up for the unknowns. So this story is me making a case for the truth. If I die not telling it, maybe I’ll regret not speaking it into existence. These 4 girls 8th grade AAU programs, not in any order of excellence, they rep SoCal’s smoldering fire. I’d rather watch a girls 8th AAU squad nowadays than R-Westbrook’s 17U boys AAU team Why Not. Why not E-Woods? Girls just play harder.100.

Cal Sparks I love watching Elbert Kinnebrew’s organization of Cal Sparks, have mad love for him. I text my guy E to remind him we all love him, I’m praying to God daily that after he wins his battle with cancer he will rise to dunk again. The Sparks 8th AAU team and coaches, OMG, they are PURE class. They are coached by a real one in Ray Bennett and his dope assistants Nigel, and Stephanie Bennett. Their squad brings The Truth to the court. If gas is poured on hardwood, these Sparks would light it up. They remind me of when former Laker great James Worthy said he’d pour gas and light a match and set aflame arch-nemesis Celtic Kevin McHale if he could. Why do I love the Sparks 8th AAU? Because they don’t just flick the match, they flip the switch and turn you out right quick. They don’t brag, they just ball out and let whatever burns, burn bright yellow and dark blue colors, which are the Cal Sparks colors on their chests, and in their hearts.



Kennedy Smith

You want to see pure emotion? Some CRAZY skill flickering? Than bear witness to this crazy, crazy fire video below of The Sparks beating Team Mamba recently. Gangster? You tell me, you’ll feel it if you dare to click it. To be fair, the Cal Storm squad very recently did get a big win over The Sparks squad. They go back and forth in their battles and bring out the best in each other fosho.

https://mobile.twitter.com/egbhoops/status/1206364508844785664

Kennedy Smith is a super skilled 6-1 8th grader that reminds me of prep girl baller Isuneh “Ice” Brady, that super soph UCONN commit that plays for the Sparks. Kennedy is already looking as physically strong as my girl Mo Billings of the WNBA. Why is Kennedy sub zero cold? Did you see in the vid how she flexed biceps in a game along with her big woman teammate Vanessa Cotton in that vid? Best thing about K-Smith is she’s chill and good people, easy to see she has that caring personality. If you sit with K as I have, challenge her pre-game and ask her, “You getting a 20 or 30 ball today?” What do you think she told me back as an answer? Her teammate, Ryann Bennett? Niceeeee shooter, heady PG. She about the game, OG spirit in 2020 girl’s body. She gives her whole heart, all game long. If you chill and sit with Ryann, chop it up in convo with her like I have, you’ll see she’s a really cool kid. That whole Sparks team is dope, especially Puff Pritchett who is playing up to 8th grade as a 7th grader. I swear she looks as strong as a college freshman D1 player with that physique/body already, Her demeanor is a lil shy, and definitely humble. It must also be noted that Kobe showed her and her fam HUGE love, following her out to the Mamba parking lots to give high praise recently, and offering to give her future tips on improving. That’s classy of K-Bryant no doubt. Puff’s personality? Reminds me of WNBA’s Jordan Canada. That’s the beauty of following a kid like Puff at an early age, watching her evolve. She soon to be as good as 17U Sparks player Londynn Jones I project. They both get down with fire trainer Brian Hooks in the lab together. L-Jones made Team USA as a freshman in prep so Puff might morph into a dope J-Canada level player, skies limit her. Point is, go see Cal Sparks play, be another witness to their journey.



Shea Joko

West Coast Premier West Coast Premier 8th grade AAU? They are Dopeeee! Shea Joko gets buckets, distributes, her whole team does it by committee. I’m planning on doing an individual feature story on her. She carries her team in her heart, shows emotion and desire like few I’ve ever seen. Shea’s WCP coach Kurtd Elisaldez is like 30 years old. He’s with it, knows the game, fires kids up and cares about them as much as his own daughter Caia, who starts at PG for Mater Dei as a freshman, How does E-Woods know that Kurtd got the juice? I wrote a feature about Kurtd when he was just was 16 years old when he was at St. John Bosco. Facts. K-Elisaldez is my guy. Point is, all these top 4 teams are fam to me. Actually I’m following and trying to help support like 10-15 different AAU girls 8th grade teams, I have lots of energy. Why be a fan, when you could be fam to kids I say, I just try to be a real one to these girls. How do much I care about 8th grade AAU girls hoop? They are E-Woods, I am them. I’m on mission to find that 8th grade girl with fire in they hands. I’ve done 600 features and remember this one cat that went straight from the prep to the pros. He broke his wrist playing street-ball at Venice beach in the summer of 96’, It takes heart to come straight out of Lower Merion High to the pros as he did his rookie year. His legend took off in 96’. Where was E-Woods in 96’? I just moved to LA also, my rookie year as a 4th grade teacher at Weemes Elementary School on 36th/Vermont in South Central LA. Was I a good teacher? It’s not for me to say, I just loved my black Nubian prince and princesses in our class. 2Pac, give us some Machiavelli lyrics to tell the people what 8th girls AAU is all about: “Come with me, Hail Mary Run quick see, what do we have here Now, do you want to ride or die.” Let me lean in and share a secret into your ear, drop deep knowledge about motivation. How should a coach or player feel if E-Woods didn’t put them on this top 4 list? “You’re welcome,” I say. What you say? Real talk? In 20 years of talent eval and writing, those kids that I left off a ranking list had the most to prove. They often get in the lab with purpose to show they should’ve been rated highest. Henceforth, you’re welcome for me not giving you the highest rating. If you use me as your own personal hater, that piece of motivation you might need to improve, go ahead, I’m not mad at ya, only because I have mad love for all kids.



Serenity Johnson and Brooklyn Shamblin

Cal Storm Which other 8th grade AAU player is very worthy of being celebrated? Brooklyn Shamblin, illest of guards her age, from Cal Storm. Cold enough to have heavy Ivy League and PAC-12 recruitment by women’s college teams since she was just in 6th grade! B-Sham is as hard as nails, hammers home whatever is needed in game. She’s fantastically skilled, crazy motor, nothing is given to her, all is proven. Go see her, she’ll make you a believer. Her destiny is to cure Alzheimer’s. I’ve really gotten to know her, to support her journey. I’ve tried to get to know many kids very well. If they trust you, they’ll share their heart and dreams with you, I’m forever grateful. Serenity Johnson of Cal Storm? She got next and is that truth of a strong and built PG out of Windward Junior High. Want to feel her game? Reni has unlimited potential like her guy, my guy, Skyy Clark. R-Money has that mad-crazy love to ball, to improve and prove herself, employing a wet J. Reni is an ultra dope person to know also. Her kicks in game, super cold Kobe low top Charlottes, purple and teal, ask Reni where she got those fire kicks. A real one gave them to her, being real to her, she’ll tell you no doubt! Another super dope Cal Storm teammate is Addison Deal, she blows me away. Her humility, work ethic, and game, she reminds me of a young Brooke Demetre, that Stanford commit. Addi has already been on PAC-12 visits in 8th, because pop-pop-pop, reload the clip after she connects from 3. Addi also scraps on D. She is the REAL DEAL fosho.

Addison Deal

GBL

Next AAU to highlight? GBL is LEGIT! Coach Sherri Pegues is that ultra caring founder of GBL AAU that preaches ethics, academics, and the importance of showing empathy. She teaches her players so much more than hoops. She’s an inspiration to me, shows straight fire on the sidelines like my guy Steve Smith from famed Oak Hill Academy. Feel her dope presence in this advice vid: https://youtu.be/DCbbt6XsOHY Sherri is down for life, her integrity and ability to coach, I’m just in awe of her truly and humbly. GBL has the ultra skilled 8th grader Christy Reynoso. Her game so flashy and efficient, she’s learning to manufacture offense, setting up others to stretch the court out. C-Reynoso, she gets down in pinpoint fashion. Her in-game flow reminds me of my guy, fellow Ventura College alum and point God from NYC, Rafer “Skip to My Lou” Alston. Christy’s handles, scoring ability, and all around passing melt your eyes. She's bubbly and loves the game. I sat and talked with Christy recently, she’s a super dope person. She reminds me personality wise of my girl Noelle Quinn, WNBA champ and former Bruin great!



Christy Reynoso