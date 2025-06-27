WATCH: Four-star QB Oscar Rios breaks down his commitment to Arizona

Once three-star DL Manoah Faupusa (Santa Margarita) took his trip to Arizona, the choice was clear.
SMU beat out mainly Michigan but also Georgia and Oregon to snag Goodwin (Bishop Montgomery).
Donte Wright (LB Poly) needed one visit to Georgia to find his future home. He absolutely loved it.
After his Friday announcement, Rios (Downey) spoke with Matt Moreno more about his decision to pick the Wildcats
Crowe made headlines this week in the Drew League and a late surge by Missouri may have put them ahead of Kentucky.
