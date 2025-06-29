Local 2029 ATH Prentice Jones Jr. ‘couldn’t stop smiling’ after UCLA offer

UCLA made a quick decision on its evaluation of local 2029 athlete Prentice Jones Jr.
Eleven days removed from the up-and-coming Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco recruit’s participation at the Bruins’ prospect camp, Jones’ father told Bruin Blitz recruiting analyst Matt Moreno that secondary coach Demetrice Martin extended a scholarship offer Saturday. He formally announced the offer Sunday.
Jones, who participated as a defensive back at the camp, was among the handful of young targets already high on UCLA’s radar heading into it.
Jones and his father both already thought highly of the Bruins before the offer, too.
Initially, Jones didn’t expect the news because he was in the middle of competing at Bosco’s Brave 8 passing tournament.