Twin 2027 linebackers, 2028 QB on UCLA's radar at St. John Bosco showcase

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — On the night St. John Bosco three-star linebacker Matthew Muasau would later publicly reveal his UCLA commitment, the Bruins had four assistant coaches on the road to watch not only him but a handful of his other teammates at the school’s college showcase.

Among them were 2027 four-star safety Jailen Hill, 2027 twin linebackers three-star Ethan Coach and brother Justin Coach, as well as 2028 quarterback Koa Malau’ulu.

Bruin Blitz caught up with Hill, a transfer from Inglewood, earlier in the month at the Under Armour NEXT camp.

But Wednesday’s showcase was Bruin Blitz’s first look at the Coach twins and Malau’ulu, with the likes of UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, inside linebackers coach Scott White, secondary coach Demetrice Martin and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri among the many college coaches in attendance.