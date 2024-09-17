Two programs standing out for DeMarco Johnson

“UC-Riverside and Virginia Tech have been in contact with me the most at this point,” Johnson said. “I would definitely say that those are the two that are standing out at this point.”

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – As Demarco Johnson discusses new and current interest from a plethora of different programs, he’s noticed that two staffs have been a mainstay throughout the process.

A few months back Johnson said, among other things, he wanted to be at a program that “really” wanted him, so it makes sense that he’s drawn to the two that have seemed to prioritize him.

“I talk to those two schools basically every day,” said Johnson, a 6-foot-2 point guard who is ranked No. 142 overall in the Rivals150. “That’s important to me. I definitely feel the love from them, so right now that’s my top two. I’m staying open, just talking to my coaches about different schools that are reaching out, but I have a strong relationship with both of the coaches at those schools.”

Last season, Johnson averaged 13 points, five rebounds and five assists a game for Santa Margarita (Calif.). He elevated his play this summer, managing in a dominant run, posting 27 points a game while running in the New Balance circuit.

Now he’s primed and ready for a big season with Oak Hill Academy in the Nike EYBL Scholastic.

“I feel like I play with a chip on my shoulder,” Johnson said. “That just gives me more of an edge.”

Earlier this week during Oak Hill’s intrasquad scrimmage that chip was palpable as Johnson brought an intensity on both ends of the floor that elevated his play throughout the course of the afternoon.

Even with a multitude of talented guards on the floor, Johnson managed to do little nuanced things like create deflections, make the extra pass and play passing lanes intently to get his team to the winner’s circle.

“I know this is a big season for me,” Johnson said. “I want to do whatever it takes to win. That’s the main thing for me because everything comes with winning. I’m still open with my recruitment, but I want to decide either before or around the middle of my season. We’ll see what happens.”