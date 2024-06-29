UA Future 50: Friedman Awards
BRADENTON, Fla. – The Under Armour Future 50 camp played host to 50 top prospects in the 2026 class. Players took part in a modified 7-on-7 tournament along with a skills camp featuring position drills and routes on air.
With the camp officially in the books, it’s time to hand out some hardware. These are the Friedman Awards.
MORE FUTURE 50: Recruiting Rumor Mill | Levenson's takeaways
*****
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker
*****
Best hands: Chris Henry Jr.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the top-ranked receiver in the 2026 class won this award. Henry has unique physical tools and, at times, makes tough catches look effortless.
The Ohio State commit has hands so soft you can barely hear the ball hit his hands when he goes to make a catch. Henry routinely makes catches away from his body and his large catch radius gives quarterbacks a large margin for error.
*****
Strongest arm: Keisean Henderson
Henderson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2026 class. The Houston-area standout is committed to the Cougars as a quarterback even though his ceiling is higher as a receiver or safety.
Putting the position discussion aside, there is no doubting Henderson’s arm strength. During the impromptu longest throw competition, Henderson threw the ball at least 75 yards.
*****
Body guard: Samari Matthews
Matthews was one of the few true cornerbacks at the event. His length, footwork and physicality made it hard for receivers to break free. In the modified 7-on-7 sessions, Matthews got his hands on the ball multiple times and pulled down a highlight-worthy interception on a jump ball.
At the college level, Matthews should excel in zone coverage but he can certainly match up well with bigger receivers in man coverage.
*****
Swiss Army knife: Derrek Cooper
Cooper is already listed as an athlete in the rankings but it’s always fun to just how many ways he can impact the game. The one-time Georgia commit went through running back drills, caught passes and played some defense.
Cooper could absolutely be an impact running back at the college level but his future is more than likely on the defensive side of the ball.
*****
College ready build: Kenneth Goodwin
Goodwin’s physical maturity is awfully impressive considering he’ll begin his junior year this fall. He has a lean 6-foot-2 frame but is broad in the shoulders and has plenty of muscle mass already.
Goodwin moved well during position drills and showcased an athletic skill set throughout the event. Currently listed as an outside linebacker, Goodwin’s future is more than likely at inside linebacker.
*****
College ready build II: Faizon Brandon
The last extensive in-person evaluation of Brandon occurred early last fall but since then he’s added about 20 pounds. He now measures in around 6-foot-4, 197 pounds and still has the athletic skill set that initially intrigued college coaches around the country.
Brandon can launch the ball to nearly any corner of the field and his dynamic arm talent allows him to throw from multiple arm angles.
*****
Sky's the limit: Kendre Harrison
Each time we see Harrison, we leave wondering just how good he could be. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end is an elite athlete with quick-twitch abilities and excellent hands. The basketball standout also brings a 7-foot wingspan to the field, which defenders have almost no chance of contending with.
Harrison has a tendency to play to the level of his competition but, with his combination of size, speed and skills, he has the tools to dominate regardless of who lines up across from him.
*****
Lightning in a bottle: Vance Spafford
Defensive backs have been caught off guard by Spafford’s explosiveness. He is an excellent route runner with good hands, so it’s not surprising he’s hauled in plenty of catches.
The combination of Spafford’s technical abilities along with that speed makes him a really difficult assignment for defenders. He won the fastest man competition as well.
*****
The Bounce Back: Tristen Keys
Earlier this week at the Rivals Five-Star, Keys didn’t make many highlight plays but here in Bradenton he seemed to make big play after big play. Keys was one of the favorite targets for the quarterbacks.
His big catch radius made it easy for them to find him on crossing routes but what really stood out about Keys was his ability to pick up yards after the catch. Defenders had a hard time stopping him once he got the ball in his hands.
*****
Buzz factor: Jahkeem Stewart
Stewart showed up ready to work as a tight end in Bradenton after an impressive performance at the Rivals Five-Star earlier this week. The top-ranked prospect in the 2026 class had the attention of the media, coaches and other players thanks to his outgoing personality and exceptional skill set.
Stewart’s performance in the Friday night session only fanned the flames. He had a long catch-and-run in the modified 7-on-7 tournament and the rest of the evening there was a buzz around him.
*****
RIVALS FIVE-STAR: RB analysis | QB analysis | Offensive commitment predictions | Prospects on flip watch | Best one-on-one matchups | Five programs that should be pleased | Gorney Awards | Position MVPs | QBs battle it out | Video recap | Biggest surprises | Prospects that boosted their stock in Jacksonville | Live from the Rivals Five-Star | Shamar Arnoux commits to USC
RIVALS FIVE-STAR MEDIA DAY: Gorney's takeaways | Rumor Mill | LIVE from media day | Inside the Rivals Five-Star | All-Lobby Team | Ranking the strength of commitments | Players predict next commit | Immanuel Iheanacho interview | Shamar Arnoux interview | Winston Watkins Jr. interview | Jaime Ffrench interview | Riley Pettijohn interview | Hylton Stubbs interview | Zelus Hicks interview
*****