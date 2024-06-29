BRADENTON, Fla. – The Under Armour Future 50 camp played host to 50 top prospects in the 2026 class. Players took part in a modified 7-on-7 tournament along with a skills camp featuring position drills and routes on air. With the camp officially in the books, it’s time to hand out some hardware. These are the Friedman Awards. MORE FUTURE 50: Recruiting Rumor Mill | Levenson's takeaways

Advertisement

Best hands: Chris Henry Jr.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbmQgdGhhdOKAmXMgd2h5IE9oaW8gU3RhdGUgV1IgY29tbWl0IENo cmlzIEhlbnJ5IEpyLiBpcyBhIDUg4q2Q77iPIHByb3NwZWN0ISBHcmVhdCBi b2R5IGNvbnRyb2wgYW5kIGF3YXJlbmVzcyBhcyBoZSBzbmFncyB0aGlzIGFu ZCBnZXRzIHRoZSB0b2VzIGluIPCfpK88YnI+PGJyPjQg4q2Q77iPIE1pY2hp Z2FuIFFCIGNvbW1pdCBCcmFkeSBIYXJ0IG9uIHRoZSDwn46vIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby91VkZvakdiek9QIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdVZG b2pHYnpPUDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJzaGFsbCBMZXZlbnNvbiAoQE1h cnNoYWxsUml2YWxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01h cnNoYWxsUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xODA3MjAzNDAyMTM0Mjc0Mjc5P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMzAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the top-ranked receiver in the 2026 class won this award. Henry has unique physical tools and, at times, makes tough catches look effortless. The Ohio State commit has hands so soft you can barely hear the ball hit his hands when he goes to make a catch. Henry routinely makes catches away from his body and his large catch radius gives quarterbacks a large margin for error.

*****

Strongest arm: Keisean Henderson

Keisean Henderson

Henderson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2026 class. The Houston-area standout is committed to the Cougars as a quarterback even though his ceiling is higher as a receiver or safety. Putting the position discussion aside, there is no doubting Henderson’s arm strength. During the impromptu longest throw competition, Henderson threw the ball at least 75 yards.

*****

Body guard: Samari Matthews

Matthews was one of the few true cornerbacks at the event. His length, footwork and physicality made it hard for receivers to break free. In the modified 7-on-7 sessions, Matthews got his hands on the ball multiple times and pulled down a highlight-worthy interception on a jump ball. At the college level, Matthews should excel in zone coverage but he can certainly match up well with bigger receivers in man coverage.

*****

Swiss Army knife: Derrek Cooper

Derrek Cooper

Cooper is already listed as an athlete in the rankings but it’s always fun to just how many ways he can impact the game. The one-time Georgia commit went through running back drills, caught passes and played some defense. Cooper could absolutely be an impact running back at the college level but his future is more than likely on the defensive side of the ball.

*****

College ready build: Kenneth Goodwin

Goodwin’s physical maturity is awfully impressive considering he’ll begin his junior year this fall. He has a lean 6-foot-2 frame but is broad in the shoulders and has plenty of muscle mass already. Goodwin moved well during position drills and showcased an athletic skill set throughout the event. Currently listed as an outside linebacker, Goodwin’s future is more than likely at inside linebacker.

*****

College ready build II: Faizon Brandon

Faizon Brandon

The last extensive in-person evaluation of Brandon occurred early last fall but since then he’s added about 20 pounds. He now measures in around 6-foot-4, 197 pounds and still has the athletic skill set that initially intrigued college coaches around the country. Brandon can launch the ball to nearly any corner of the field and his dynamic arm talent allows him to throw from multiple arm angles.

*****

Sky's the limit: Kendre Harrison

Each time we see Harrison, we leave wondering just how good he could be. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound tight end is an elite athlete with quick-twitch abilities and excellent hands. The basketball standout also brings a 7-foot wingspan to the field, which defenders have almost no chance of contending with. Harrison has a tendency to play to the level of his competition but, with his combination of size, speed and skills, he has the tools to dominate regardless of who lines up across from him.

*****

Lightning in a bottle: Vance Spafford

Vance Spafford

Defensive backs have been caught off guard by Spafford’s explosiveness. He is an excellent route runner with good hands, so it’s not surprising he’s hauled in plenty of catches. The combination of Spafford’s technical abilities along with that speed makes him a really difficult assignment for defenders. He won the fastest man competition as well.

*****

The Bounce Back: Tristen Keys

Tristen Keys

Earlier this week at the Rivals Five-Star, Keys didn’t make many highlight plays but here in Bradenton he seemed to make big play after big play. Keys was one of the favorite targets for the quarterbacks. His big catch radius made it easy for them to find him on crossing routes but what really stood out about Keys was his ability to pick up yards after the catch. Defenders had a hard time stopping him once he got the ball in his hands.

*****

Buzz factor: Jahkeem Stewart

Jahkeem Stewart