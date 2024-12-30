UA Next: Rankings questions after Monday's practice

Jackson Cantwell

LAKE BUENA VISTA. Fla. -- Practice number one is in the books at the Under Armour Next All-America Bowl. It was a lighter practice but there was still plenty to learn from the evening. Rivals is taking a look at a handful of rankings questions from day one.

IS THERE A BATTLE BREWING FOR THE TOP SPOT IN THE RIVALS250?

The current No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250, Jackson Cantwell, showed why he’s considered the top player in the country. His footwork, athleticism and technique were exceptional during drill work. But fellow offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho was also a standout on day one. The Maryland native is still raw but moves very well for his size and plays with great power. The quarterbacks in the class -- in particular Ryder Lyons, Jared Curtis and Faizon Brandon -- will have a say in this discussion. But we could be shaping up for an epic battle between a pair of cornerstone offensive tackles for the top spot in the 2026 class.

IS FIVE-STAR DERREK COOPER A RUNNING BACK?

Derrek Cooper is a five-star athlete and one of the top prospects in the 2026 Rivals250. He could play either side of the ball in college at a high level. We believe he could be a perfect hybrid space linebacker. He could play all three downs because of his ability in coverage and he can rush the passer. But as a running back he’s a powerful downhill runner that can also catch the football. There are programs like Georgia and Ohio State that are know for running back play who would take him at that position. Cooper is playing running back this week so he’ll have a chance to make his case.

WILL A 2026 TIGHT END SEPARATE FROM THE PACK?

The group of 2026 tight ends competing in Orlando is top notch and the margins between the top prospects at the position are slim so every evaluation point matters. Texas A&M commit Xavier Tiller looks like a future SEC tight end. He’s got great upside and will fit into coach Mike Elko’s program well. Utah prospect Brock Harris is tough to see in person but he moves well at his size and creates separation with his routes. Georgia native Kaiden Prothro excels in camp settings and expectations are high for him this week. He had a good day one and will likely be a standout during one-on-ones. It’s another great year at the position and we are getting some great exposure to some of the top players at the position.

WILL ANOTHER FIVE-STAR RECEIVER EMERGE IN THE 2026 CLASS?