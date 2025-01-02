UA Next: Top performers from a hard-fought game in Florida

Dakorien Moore

DELAND, Fla. – Team Icon came away with a hard-fought 31-19 win over Team Unstoppable Thursday afternoon at Spec-Martin Stadium, but there were still head-turning efforts on both sides at the Under Armour Next All-America Game. The full-padded action provided the final sample of most of these elite prospects before the college football world sees them on Saturdays. Rivals breaks down 10 who impressed:

Burroughs is known for elite speed and he showed that -- and then some -- during the game itself in totaling a game-high 93 yards on just three catches. He beat the defense at the third level on routine, but also showed the ability to track the football and adjust on the fly during his 28-yard touchdown grab. Throw in some competitiveness at the catch point and confidence to let defenders know thereafter and it was an impactful night for the Jacksonville native.

Throughout the week the dynamic defensive end showed his ability to come screaming off the edge. That continued in the game with an early blindside hit on Keelon Russell. Elee also showed his motor on strip sack in the second quarter.

The 2026 defensive end from Texas had a good week of practice. He was strong at the point of attack and was great during the inside run team periods. But during the game he was very active and showed his pass rush ability getting pressure on the quarterback. He also had a tackle for loss in the first half of the game.

During the week Gaston was a brick wall during drills and team periods. His big frame would make you think that he doesn’t move well but he can certainly move his feet to keep up with good pass rushers. That was on display again during the game where he was a standout along the offensive line.

Every time we see IMG Academy standout he finds a way to get to the quarterback. He did that during the week of practices consistently and he also did it during the game. Kreul lived in the backfield through the game while facing elite offensive linemen. He may look undersized but he uses great technique and a high motor to make plays consistently.

When you first spot Lee, he looks the part of a future superstar defensive back. Standing at 6-foot-3, 192 pounds, he’s an imposing figure. But even at that size he’s able to flip his hips and stay with shifty wide receivers. The Alabama signee also had a nice diving interception during the game on Thursday.

The future Oregon Duck set the tone for the game. His first touch of the game was a punt return that went for 83 yards and a touchdown. That showcased his game breaking ability and reminded everyone why he’s the clear top receiver in the 2025 class. He was also a go-to receiver for Team Icon in the game with three catches for 53 yards.

Oatis had a bit of a quiet week but maybe he’s just a gamer. Because when the lights came on he turned it up considerably. The Arkansas signee played with power and speed from his interior spot on the defensive line and wrecked havoc in the backfield. The Razorbacks may have gotten a steal with the Hattiesburg native.

Rink was very active all week and that continued during game action. He fits the mold of the modern interior pass rusher. So, he can hold the point of attack but is also a mismatch for bigger blockers. The Texas A&M signee also flashed some short area quickness during the week and game.