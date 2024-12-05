UCLA flips four-star quarterback Robert McDaniel from Arizona

When Robert McDaniel didn't sign with Arizona as he announced he would Wednesday, that was the first indication that things could be going on behind the scenes. Cal had jumped out as the likely program to land the four-star quarterback from Hughson, California should he ultimately change his mind.

Instead, UCLA and newly reported offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri swooped in and snagged a commitment from the 2025 prospect on the second day of the early signing period.

McDaniel, who had previously been committed to Cal early in the process before picking the Wildcats in May, now becomes the second commitment in the class at the quarterback position for the Bruins.