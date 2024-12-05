UCLA flips four-star quarterback Robert McDaniel from Arizona

When Robert McDaniel didn't sign with Arizona as he announced he would Wednesday, that was the first indication that things could be going on behind the scenes. Cal had jumped out as the likely program to land the four-star quarterback from Hughson, California should he ultimately change his mind.
Instead, UCLA and newly reported offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri swooped in and snagged a commitment from the 2025 prospect on the second day of the early signing period.
McDaniel, who had previously been committed to Cal early in the process before picking the Wildcats in May, now becomes the second commitment in the class at the quarterback position for the Bruins.
The 6-foot-2 prospect shined during his career at small Hughson High School located in the San Joaquin Valley and emerged as a priority recruit for a number of programs. An opportunity to participate in the Elite 11 event at Mira Costa High this summer allowed him to showcase his game alongside other top signal callers in the class, and McDaniel performed well in the event.
Eventually, he climbed in the rankings and again had a huge season this fall. In his career, McDaniel has passed for 7,767 yards and 95 touchdowns against 17 interceptions with 8 of those coming in his first two high school seasons.
McDaniel has a lively arm and is plenty capable of keeping plays alive with his mobility.
The Bruins lost out on four-star quarterback Madden Iamaleava during the first day of the early signing period Wednesday after he decided to sign with Arkansas in a surprising move.
That opened the door for the Bruins to make a move with McDaniel, who joins signee Colton Gumino as the two incoming quarterbacks in UCLA's 2025 class.
He's the sixth four-star recruit to commit to UCLA in the cycle.