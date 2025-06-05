UCLA resumes official visits as part of busy June recruiting period

The third wave of official visitors will kick off UCLA's resumed recruiting activities this month.
In addition to hosting 13 official visitors in the 2026 class through the weekend, the Bruins will also have a host of high school teams on campus Sunday for its annual double-elimination 7-on-7 tournament featuring recruits from the 2026 to 2029 classes.
Here are where things stand with this week's official visitors, which include committed local four-star defensive end Anthony "Poppa" Jones and two targets ranked in the most recent Rivals100 national rankings:
Jones made headlines last month when he gave the Bruins his verbal pledge and ended his recruitment more than a month prior to his originally announced commitment date.
The Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran standout has been a frequent visitor to campus dating back to last summer. A handful of spring visits gave Jones the opportunity to see new defensive line coach Jethro Franklin's teaching methods in action at practices in April.
Now, he will be give UCLA an extra recruiter throughout the weekend.