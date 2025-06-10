UCLA's unexpected weekend visitor: Adam Sandler

L to R: Caleb Bey Jr. (Bishop Amat), Sean Morris (Loyola), and Victor Santino (Bishop Montgomery) were three standouts.
Breaking updates on lots of new names, as well as familiar ones. Photo: incoming Sierra Canyon 2029 QB Ian Patterson.
Javorsky (San Juan Hills) formally announced the news Thursday afternoon that he was a Bruin.
Could the famous actor actually help UCLA land some players? Seems like it to three by what they said.
Bryson (Vista Murrieta) is a Boise State de-commit & now Oregon & others are giving him something to seriously consider.
L to R: Caleb Bey Jr. (Bishop Amat), Sean Morris (Loyola), and Victor Santino (Bishop Montgomery) were three standouts.
Breaking updates on lots of new names, as well as familiar ones. Photo: incoming Sierra Canyon 2029 QB Ian Patterson.
Javorsky (San Juan Hills) formally announced the news Thursday afternoon that he was a Bruin.