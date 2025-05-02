USC comes through with offer for 2027 RB Jaxsen Stokes

It has been a good week for Collins (St. John Bosco). The Kentucky news came one day after Duke visited & also offered.
40,000 fans showed up for Oregon's spring game & 6 top CA prospects were also on hand. Here's analysis of their visits.
The LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from five-star CB recruit, Havon Finney Jr. (Sierra Canyon).
Here's a report on how Kentucky targets Jason Crowe Jr., Christian Collins, and Tajh Ariza did, complete with stats.
