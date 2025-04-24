Penn State Official Visit Profiles: ATH Brandon Arrington

The official visit season for Penn State is just around the corner, as the Nittany Lions will begin hosting visitors on May 2. On that day, Mount Miguel (CA) standout five-star athlete Brandon Arrington will make the trip east to check out Happy Valley.
He is currently set to be the only official visitor on campus for the May 2 weekend, which could be beneficial for Penn State, with Arrington getting to be the lone focus of the staff for the entirety of his visit.
It will notably be the first time that the California native will visit Happy Valley, as a majority of his recruiting visits to date have been unsurprisingly on the West Coast.
Last month, Penn State emerged as a finalist for the five-star prospect and was among his top six that he announced, joining Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon, and USC. So far, Arrington has scheduled four official visits to Penn State, Texas A&M, Oregon, and USC.
This past season at Mount Miguel, Arrington totaled 913 all-purpose yards offensively, including 527 receiving yards and 309 kickoff return yards. Defensively, he recorded 26 tackles and one interception according to MaxPreps.
SCHEDULED OFFICIAL VISITS
- Penn State: May 2
- Texas A&M: June 5
- Oregon: June 13
- USC: June 17