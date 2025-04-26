Commitment to Michigan a 'home run' with 2026 five-star QB Brady Smigiel

Newbury Park standout Brady Smigiel announced Saturday that he would be committing to Michigan
Out of state colleges are targeting several CA prospects: Quinn Buckey, Luke Fahey, Kenneth Goodwin, and Vance Spafford
USC is set to close out the spring on a high note, hosting many blue-chippers to town for the inaugural Trojan Olympics.
Myles Baker (Sierra Canyon) visited Notre Dame and thought he had a new leader. But then he visited Michigan.
Mater Dei offensive tackle Kodi Greene has flipped his commitment from Oregon to Washington.
