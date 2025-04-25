USC hosting several blue-chippers, top targets for Trojan Olympics weekend

USC is set to close out the spring on a high note, hosting many blue-chippers to town for the inaugural Trojan Olympics.
The path to the field has to feel a bit more free for QB Luke Fahey in Palo Alto after Bear Bachmeier hit the portal.
Oak Hills and Tustin prospects showed up in numbers and we caught up with a handful of targets to get their thoughts.
It was Easter weekend but recruiting news never stops. This update includes a look at Jacob Whitehead's trip to TexasA&M
UCLA had the chance to make another impression on a handful of 2026 targets, including EDGE Ezaya Tokio (Oceanside).
USC is set to close out the spring on a high note, hosting many blue-chippers to town for the inaugural Trojan Olympics.
The path to the field has to feel a bit more free for QB Luke Fahey in Palo Alto after Bear Bachmeier hit the portal.
Oak Hills and Tustin prospects showed up in numbers and we caught up with a handful of targets to get their thoughts.