WR Kenneth Moore III and OL Lincoln Mageo are impressed after UCLA visits

Out of state colleges are targeting several CA prospects: Quinn Buckey, Luke Fahey, Kenneth Goodwin, and Vance Spafford
USC is set to close out the spring on a high note, hosting many blue-chippers to town for the inaugural Trojan Olympics.
Myles Baker (Sierra Canyon) visited Notre Dame and thought he had a new leader. But then he visited Michigan.
Mater Dei offensive tackle Kodi Greene has flipped his commitment from Oregon to Washington.
The path to the field has to feel a bit more free for QB Luke Fahey in Palo Alto after Bear Bachmeier hit the portal.
