UCLA target Ezaya Tokio impressed by Friday Night Lights visit

An “awesome” experience Friday night at UCLA for local running back Jaxsen Stokes was capped by an offer.
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney predicts if Brandon Arrington will leave the West Coast.
Luke Fahey (Mission Viejo) is taking his time with his college decision which will be chosen among a final list of five.
Havon (Sierra Canyon) visited USC on one of its recent big recruiting weekends & really enjoyed his time around the team
Ryder Lyons (Folsom) has been busy on the road, seeing his favorites and getting a better feel for his recruitment.
