Four-star QB Luke Fahey plotting a mid-fall decision

Three schools, including UCLA, are deadlocked in a three-way tie, Jones said, with official visits soon on the horizon.
Here is the intel behind some of those predictions -- and more -- as we move closer to decision season.
There are not going to be many pipelines that are better in the entire country than Mater Dei to USC.
Jaxsen Stokes isn’t rushing a decision but said after 3 days in Eugene,“What I liked about the visit was everything.”
Isaiah Glover (Sacred Heart Cathedral) has already caught Oregon’s attention & a recent visit made a lasting impression.
