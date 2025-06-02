Georgia lands early commitment from 2027 WR Gavin Honore

Adam Gorney takes a look at the top five uncommitted DBs including Davon Benjamin (Oaks Christian).
Jason Hill Jr. (Folsom) visited Stanford over the weekend. He loved it. And now the three-star athlete is off the board.
Three-star WR Gavin Honore (Mater Dei) got to Georgia on Saturday and he left Monday as a 2027 commit.
The Bears offered Jones on April 16, and it didn't take long for the team to begin building a strong connection with him
Two CA prospects highlighted are QB Oscar Rios (Downey) and RB Deshonne Redeaux (Oaks Christian).
