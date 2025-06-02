Four-star CB Jeron Jones reflects on Cal official visit

Sometimes the timing of an offer doesn't matter if the pieces all fit. Four-star cornerback Jeron Jones has been on the rise this spring, and that has led to a wave of new offers from schools entering the mix as of late.

Cal was among that group of schools joining the race for a commitment from the Mission Viejo standout rising senior. The Bears offered Jones on April 16, and it didn't take long for the team to begin building a strong connection with him.

Justin Wilcox's staff has been heavily targeting other prospects at Mission Viejo, so there is some familiarity there already.

Cal had its opportunity to show Jones why he should pick the program among his other offers that includes schools such as Oregon, Alabama, Colorado, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas and Washington among many others.