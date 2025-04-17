Five-star CB Havon Finney Jr. talks USC interest, keys from latest visit

Here is the intel behind some of those predictions -- and more -- as we move closer to decision season.
There are not going to be many pipelines that are better in the entire country than Mater Dei to USC.
Jaxsen Stokes isn’t rushing a decision but said after 3 days in Eugene,“What I liked about the visit was everything.”
Isaiah Glover (Sacred Heart Cathedral) has already caught Oregon’s attention & a recent visit made a lasting impression.
JuJu Johnson was impressed with the efficiency of the UCLA coaching staff and the organization of spring practices.
Here is the intel behind some of those predictions -- and more -- as we move closer to decision season.
There are not going to be many pipelines that are better in the entire country than Mater Dei to USC.
Jaxsen Stokes isn’t rushing a decision but said after 3 days in Eugene,“What I liked about the visit was everything.”