Five-star QB Ryder Lyons learning lots on major road trips

Jaxsen Stokes isn’t rushing a decision but said after 3 days in Eugene,“What I liked about the visit was everything.”
Isaiah Glover (Sacred Heart Cathedral) has already caught Oregon’s attention & a recent visit made a lasting impression.
JuJu Johnson was impressed with the efficiency of the UCLA coaching staff and the organization of spring practices.
A visit by four-star 2027 ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson may have changed Oregon's status as the long-time leader.
Jones holds over 50 offers for football & will have the opportunity to play basketball. Kansas coaches were supportive.
