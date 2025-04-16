Local four-star DE Anthony Jones looks back on latest trip to finalist UCLA

Anthony Jones has long been a top target for UCLA since the first day direct contact with 2026 recruits was permissible last June and a scholarship offer that followed days later at the program’s annual prospect camp. Since then, unofficial visit after unofficial visit has followed to let him know he was a priority.
For a frequent visitor, though, a chance to check out Tuesday’s spring practice at UCLA did offer up one thing that the Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran standout had yet to see in past trips.
Jones told Bruin Blitz that he got a chance to watch the team’s defensive linemen work and learn from new position coach Jethro Franklin, who was hired this offseason.
“Being able to see how they really run their practice and see what I’ll be learning, where I fit in their scheme,” Jones said of what he learned most this time around.