Arkansas commit Tay Lockett back from big UCLA visit

Over the last few weeks as teams have stopped by to check on Hale, there is a new major player in his recruitment.
Kentucky offered Ariza (St. John Bosco) last September, and they have been pursuing him intently ever since.
Kayden recently committed to Ohio State over Oregon but it was close until decision time when the Buckeyes won out.
Aaryn Washington has landed plenty of new offers over the last few months and is ready to start narrowing down his list
Nobody is giving up trying to flip Spafford (Mission Viejo) but the biggest threat right now to Georgia is Miami.
