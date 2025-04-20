Three Predictions: Nico Iamaleava, Jackson Cantwell, Brandon Arrington

Jackson Cantwell

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has predictions on Nico Iamaleava, Jackson Cantwell’s final destination and if Brandon Arrington will leave the West Coast.

IAMALEAVA IS STILL GOING TO BE A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Nico Iamaleava (Photo by © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

CANTWELL IS GOING TO PICK OREGON

A final four of Miami, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon has been named by five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and his commitment date is now set for April 30. The weekend before Cantwell’s decision, he will be back in Eugene and it certainly seems like that trip is to wrap up any loose ends and finalize everything headed into his decision. Throughout his recruitment, the Nixa, Mo., standout has been the utmost pro when it’s come to handling things, steering clear of drama, staying focused on what he’s looking for and that’s development, getting to the NFL and finding the right fit both on and off the field. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has played up his connections to Missouri since he was born in the Kansas City area, the Ducks are pacing for another run at the national championship and while he has talked highly about all of his visits, Cantwell has given Oregon extra juice.

ARRINGTON WILL NOT LEAVE THE WEST COAST

Brandon Arrington