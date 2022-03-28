Christian Pierce has continued to see his recruitment grow in recent months. He has opportunities to play college football at several different Power Five programs all over the country. The 2023 safety has continued to pick up new offers and interest from schools in recent weeks as well.

He is still in the process of figuring out which schools he wants to visit, but in the meantime he was able to make the short trip from Rancho Cucamonga to Los Angeles for another visit at USC over the weekend.

The 6-foot-2 recruit is no stranger to USC’s campus as he has been on unofficial visits to the school in the past, but he is still building a relationship with Lincoln Riley and getting to know the new coaches this spring.

That pushed him to make the visit Saturday to watch the Trojans practice while giving him a better feeling for the overall direction of the team under its new staff.

Pierce came away impressed by what he saw on his latest visit to campus.

“USC is the hometown [school],” he said. “I’ve been up there a couple of times before this new coaching staff, so I kind of know everything and have seen the campus already. But, the new coaching staff, they’re really great people. They’re kind of what I expect at USC with it being such a world-renowned college.”

Pierce has become a priority target for many programs across the West. With so many schools battling it out for his commitment, the opportunity to see one of the teams on his list in person can help provide him with valuable information that he will use in eventually helping him determine where he will end up.

A big part of his experience at USC over the weekend was getting the opportunity to see the new coaches in their own element while working with the current players.