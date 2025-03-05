USC giving priority four-star DT Tomuhini Topui a lot to think about

UCLA will host Jonah Smith on an official visit in May and there’s reportedly still work to do to ensure his commitment.
Tomuhini Topui has been committed to Oregon since October but the Trojans are remaining aggressive in pursuit of him.
Five big visits are planned by Kenneth Goodwin (Bishop Montgomery) but his recruitment could boil down to two programs.
Vlad Dyakonov (Folsom) is in demand by schools across California and into Big Ten and SEC country alike.
Tokio (St. Augustine) said, “I had a great time at UCLA. They really showed a lot of love.”
