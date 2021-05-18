VC Elite Youth Tourney, Ventura County’s Premier Showcase
May 8th, not a day, a gathering of bodies to play vs. each of in this game of life and hoop in Camarillo, California. All day from 8 am to 8 pm. Sweat? You bet. Heart? It was shown and proved, gam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news