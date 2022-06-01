Devin Williams is beginning to take a stronger look at his recruitment, and the picture is beginning to come into focus. The big man from Centennial High School in Corona, California has watched his stock continue to rise this spring after a strong showing during his junior season, and he recently set an official visit with USC for next week.

Xavier is his most recent offer, but other schools have continued to express interest in the 6-foot-10 forward who is now playing with Compton Magic on the travel ball circuit.

Though Williams is not yet ready to make any kind of decision, he is hopeful that the next several weeks and months will help him find some direction in the process.

“I’m just taking the process and taking it all in and hopefully will come to a decision soon,” he said.

Cal came into the picture with an offer for Williams in March shortly after he helped his Centennial squad earn a state title in the CIF open division. Centennial has consistently been one of the top teams in the state, and Williams has been a big part of that success in recent years.

He says that schools such as USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and Duke have been part of the conversation as of late, but Cal is one school he has continued to get to know as well.