Warriors Holiday Showcase: Hillcrest Christian defeats Santa Clara

Warriors Holiday Showcase: Hillcrest Christian Saints 68, Santa Paula Saints 47

Seniors Will Friel and Caymen Wimmer combined for 37 points to power Hillcrest Christian over Santa Clara in the Warriors Holiday Showcase at Heritage Christian high school on Saturday.

Hillcrest Christian (2-8) led by only six points early in the third quarter before going on a 19-2 run to put the game away.

So early on it was a competitive game. Senior Carter Reid opened the scoring with a steal and lay up to put Hillcrest Christian ahead first. The lead was extended to 6-0 before senior PG Adrian Jimenez drilled a three-pointer for Santa Clara (1-14).

That would be the only points in the game for Jimenez because he suffered an early ankle injury and sat out most of the game.

Later, a bucket by freshman Sebastian Macias cut the deficit to two for Santa Clara at 9-7. The first quarter ended with the score 11-7.

Senior Gio Gude did a good job taking over the ball handling duties for Jimenez and displayed lots of scoring punch as well. His two free throws and ensuing spin move for a basket tied the game at 11-11.

Friel answered with a nice feed to Reid and Hillcrest Christian was back up, 13-11.

Then, at the 6:16 mark, Santa Clara grabbed its first lead, 14-13, after a three-point play by Gude. Senior Carson Obringer tied the game with a free throw but Gude also went 1-2 at the line to put Santa Clara on top again, 15-14.



