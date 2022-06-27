Washington 'felt like home' for new DL commit Sua Lefotu

Sua Lefotu has not been healthy for most of his high school career. An ACL injury has cost him crucial time on the field as a sophomore and junior. The 6-foot-4 defensive lineman has all the tools to be an impact player at the next level, but he doesn't have much film from the last two seasons to back that up.

So, it has taken him some time to begin grabbing the attention of college recruiters. That has happened in recent weeks ultimately leading to several Power Five offers on the table.

Washington is one of the schools that has prioritized Lefotu this offseason, and Sunday he capped an eventful weekend by committing to the Huskies rather than continuing forward with his recruitment.

The California defensive lineman used his first official visit on a trip to Seattle, and by the time he was ready to leave he was sold on where he wanted to play in college.

"It just felt right," he said. "It felt like home and I know they have the resources, the new coaching staff and facility to development me for the next level."

Colorado, Arizona State and Arizona all joined UW in offering Lefotu in the last two weeks, but the Huskies were able to get him on campus first for an official visit. Spending time on campus with the Huskies showed the new commit all he needed to see to make his decision, which goes beyond football for the rising senior from St. John Bosco High School.

"They had a dinner Friday night and the connections at UW I feel will give me opportunities to land internships and eventually a career after football," he said. "The teammates that I networked this weekend were given so many opportunities to build relationships with the large alumni network."

Lefotu's size and skill set will allow him to potentially play a variety of roles at the next level. Washington has continued to bolster its defensive front in the class, and the new commit is looking forward to being part of that group led by Inoke Breckterfield.

"I will make a huge impact in the defense," he said. "Coach Inoke is very excited to have me be a part of his front."

Lefotu found his right fit with the Huskies and is no longer going to have to worry about his future. Since he is a player who has already had to deal with injuries in the past, the new UW defensive line commit is excited about having his mind made up at this point in the process.

Reaching a decision now will allow Lefotu to continue working on his game in preparation for his senior season at St. John Bosco while also giving him freedom from the burden of the recruiting process.

"Man I’m excited to focus on my senior year to ball out and to get that championship at Bosco," he said. "This is my year and I have my college locked in. I feel great about my decision."

Michigan State, Nevada and Montana State are the other schools that offered Lefotu before he made his commitment to the Huskies over the weekend on his official visit. He was the final commitment to UW in a week that featured eight commitments total for Kalen DeBoer and his coaching staff.

That group includes former Texas A&M commit Anthony James II and in-state prospect Jacob Lane, who make up what is a three-man defensive line group for the Huskies at this point in the process.