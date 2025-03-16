WATCH: 2026 EDGE/LB Shaun Scott gives recruiting update

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Before taking part in the All-22 camp Sunday morning, Shaun Scott strolled onto the field at Mira Costa High School in a black sweater with UCLA in blue letters across the chest.

The Bruins are among the schools in the mix for the 2026 Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star recruit, who is currently ranked 215th nationally in the Rivals250.

Scott said he will reveal a list of finalists “soon,” with UCLA, USC, Miami, Michigan and Washington among those in the mix. He told Bruin Blitz that official visits have yet to be locked in, but he plans to do so when he takes unofficial visits to the respective schools.

Both local schools are pitching the idea of playing close to home. When asked how close the competition is between the two in-state options, Scott said both are “pretty high” but playfully declined to say which is “sticking out” more in his recruitment.

“They know who, though,” he added.

Watch the full interview below, including his thoughts on the Bruins’ coaching staff, his biggest priorities, and more: