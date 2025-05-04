WATCH: 2026 four-star Downey QB Oscar Rios setting up UCLA official visit

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. — The quarterback situation at UCLA quickly dwindled this spring after incoming transfers and brothers Nico and Madden Iamaleava made their intentions known two weeks ago.

Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster has stressed competition — particularly, not having any fear of it — when it comes to any position the program continues to recruit through both the high school ranks and transfer portal.

Downey (Calif.) four-star quarterback Oscar Rios, who landed an offer from UCLA on April 10 well before the quarterback situation changed, insists he fits that mold.

Rios, a former Purdue commit, recently put the Bruins in his top seven. He told Bruin Blitz after Sunday’s Under Armour NEXT camp at Mission Viejo High School that his conversations with UCLA offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri have centered around “just competing.”

“That’s my guy, yeah,” Rios said. “You’re going to compete wherever you go — no matter who’s in the room. You’re going to compete wherever.

“UCLA is one of my dream schools so that’s pretty big.”

Find out what else Rios had to say about a future official visit in the works, his relationship with the Iamaleavas, other schools in the mix, and more, in the full video interview below: